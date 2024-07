1 of 4 | Joe Jonas has released "Work It Out," the lead single off of his upcoming solo album, "Music For People In Love." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Pop star Joe Jonas has announced that his next solo album, Music For People Who Believe in Love, is set for release on Oct. 18. The album -- his first full-length solo record since 2011's Fast Life -- is now available for pre-order. Advertisement

An online listening party took place Thursday where Jonas introduced the new single, "Work It Out."

The song is now streaming.

Jonas recently toured with his brothers Nick and Kevin as the Jonas Brothers to support their 2023 project, The Album.

Joe Jonas Is also the father of two young daughters with his ex-wife, actress Sophie Turner.