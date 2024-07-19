Trending
July 19, 2024 / 9:17 AM

Ryan Reynolds asks to join Stray Kids in 'Chk Chk Boom' music video

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released a music video for "Chk Chk Boom" featuring "Deadpool &amp; Wolverine" stars Ryan Reynolds (pictured) and Hugh Jackman. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids has released a music video featuring Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The K-pop group released the EP Ate and a video for the single "Chk Chk Boom" on Friday.

The "Chk Chk Boom" video opens with Jackman wearing his Wolverine costume in front of a weather forecast screen and Reynolds playing a New York news anchor.

"We have breaking news live from New York City tonight," Reynolds says as the news ticker reads "Mysterious phenomena occurring worldwide: Cause unknown, who is behind this?"

The screen then shifts to Stray Kids, who sing and perform a choreographed dance routine in New York City. The video ends with Reynolds in his Deadpool costume asking if he can join Stray Kids.

"Any chance that you're looking for an older, less agile member, maybe?" the actor asks.

"Nah, no," the group responds.

News broke Wednesday that Stray Kids will release a new song, "Slash," for the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack. The album debuts July 24 ahead of the film's July 26 opening in theaters.

Reynolds and Stray Kids have a longtime mutual appreciation that started after Stray Kids gave a Deadpool-inspired performance in 2021.

Stray Kids' album Ate also features the tracks "Mountains," "Jjam," "I Like It," "Runners," "Twilight," "Stray Kids" and "Chk Chk Boom (Festival Version)." The EP is the group's first since Rock-Star in November 2023.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

