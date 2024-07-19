Smashing Pumpkins to release 'Aghori Mhori Mei' album in August

Smashing Pumpkins announced a title and release date for the new album "Aghori Mhori Mei." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Smashing Pumpkins will release a new album in August. The rock band announced a title and release date for its 13th studio album, Aghori Mhori Mei, on Friday.

Aghori Mhori Mei debuts Aug. 2 and is available to pre-save now on music streaming services.

"In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, 'you can't go home again," frontman Billy Corgan said in a statement. "Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory."

In a video, Corgan said Aghori Mhori Mei will feature 10 songs and run about 45 minutes in length. The album will release in full and not be preceded by any singles.

"We're proud of what we have done, but we want people to hear the record as one body of work and they can decide the value of what we have done," Corgan explained.

Aghori Mhori Mei is Smashing Pumpkins' follow-up to the three-part album Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, released between November 2022 and May 2023.

The group is in the midst of its The World is a Vampire tour featuring touring guitarist Kiki Wongo.