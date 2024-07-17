Trending
July 17, 2024 / 11:39 AM

Broadway star Patti LuPone to release first album in almost 20 years

By Jessica Inman
Patti LuPone releases her first new studio album in nearly 20 years on Friday. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
1 of 4 | Patti LuPone releases her first new studio album in nearly 20 years on Friday. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Patti LuPone is releasing her first new studio album in almost 20 years Friday.

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes is meant to evoke specific moments from her youth, a press release states.

"The songs range from her youth during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventually achieving success with both career and family," the release said.

The first disc contains songs with titles such as "We Kiss in a Shadow / Teen Angel / Town without Pity" and "Lilac Wine."

The second has classics such as "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" and "I Dreamed a Dream."

"This one is very special to me," she said about a concert tour of the same name on Instagram. She had advertised that series as a "musical touchstone of a performer's life."

LuPone has two Grammy award wins to her name for Weill: Rise And Fall Of The City Of Mahagonny. She has also received Tony Awards for her work in Evita, Gypsy and Company. She will star alongside Mia Farrow in Broadway's The Roommate, which opens in September.

Her last studio album was titled The Lady with the Torch and was released in 2006.

Scott Wittman directed and Michael Croiter produced the album, which will be released as a pair of CDs on Aug. 30.

