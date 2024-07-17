Stray Kids to release song for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

1 of 5 | Stray Kids will release the song "Slash" for the "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids will appear on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack. The K-pop group will release the song "Slash" as part of the upcoming album. Advertisement

Marvel shared a track list for the soundtrack Wednesday that also includes "Bye Bye Bye" by 'N Sync, "Glamorous" by Fergie, "I'm with You" by Avril Lavigne and "Good Riddance (Time of Your LIfe) by Green Day.

The album will be released in multiple formats, including vinyl, on July 24, two days before Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters.

The tracklist for #DeadpoolAndWolverine is here! Pre-order the vinyl now: https://t.co/QdsY8CE0dt Get tickets to see the film in theaters July 26. pic.twitter.com/mLUAczoD9i— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 17, 2024

Stray Kids and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds have a longtime mutual appreciation that started after Stray Kids gave a Deadpool-inspired performance in 2021.

Reynolds has a cameo in Stray Kids' forthcoming music video for "Chk Chk Boom," which the group shared a teaser for last week. The song appears on Stray Kids' album Ate, set for release Friday.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26. The Marvel superhero film stars Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.