Stray Kids to release song for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

July 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids will appear on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack.
The K-pop group will release the song "Slash" as part of the upcoming album.
Marvel shared a track list for the soundtrack Wednesday that also includes "Bye Bye Bye" by 'N Sync, "Glamorous" by Fergie, "I'm with You" by Avril Lavigne and "Good Riddance (Time of Your LIfe) by Green Day.
The album will be released in multiple formats, including vinyl, on July 24, two days before Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters.
Stray Kids and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds have a longtime mutual appreciation that started after Stray Kids gave a Deadpool-inspired performance in 2021.
Reynolds has a cameo in Stray Kids' forthcoming music video for "Chk Chk Boom," which the group shared a teaser for last week. The song appears on Stray Kids' album Ate, set for release Friday.
Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26. The Marvel superhero film stars Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.