Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 16, 2024 / 9:43 AM

Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," Black said on Instagram Tuesday. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

By Karen Butler
Kyle Gass (L) and cast member Jack Black -- the comedy duo known as Tenacious D -- attend the premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 4" at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles on March 3. Black announced Tuesday that he has canceled their stage tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kyle Gass (L) and cast member Jack Black -- the comedy duo known as Tenacious D -- attend the premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 4" at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles on March 3. Black announced Tuesday that he has canceled their stage tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and musician Jack Black has canceled the rest of the dates on his Tenacious D stage tour.

The announcement came Tuesday, following the online backlash the musical-comedy duo received after making a joke on-stage in Australia about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life.

Advertisement

The remark was made just hours after a bullet grazed the former president's head, one man was shot and killed, and two other people were critically injured at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

During their show, Black, a vocal supporter of incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden, asked his performing partner Kyle Gass to make a wish since July 14 was his 64th birthday.

"Don't miss Trump next time," Gass quipped, to which Black replied, "Thank you," as the crowd laughed.

Advertisement

In a statement on social media Tuesday, Black wrote: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," he added. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

The comments feature on the post was disabled, but the message received close to 200,000 "likes" the first hour it was online.

Black is best known for his work in the movies High Fidelity and School of Rock, as well as the Kung Fu Panda and Jumanji film franchises.

Tenacious D had a viral moment back in March when they hilariously covered Britney Spears' song, "One More Time," in a video to promote Kung Fu Panda 4.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NCT 127 releases 'Walk' album, music video
Music // 17 hours ago
NCT 127 releases 'Walk' album, music video
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released the album "Walk" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Eagles extend Las Vegas residency into January
Music // 21 hours ago
Eagles extend Las Vegas residency into January
July 15 (UPI) -- The Eagles added four more dates to their residency show at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Billie Eilish to read CBeebies bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish to read CBeebies bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers
July 15 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has signed up to read a bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers on CBeebies Friday.
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
Music // 1 day ago
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
July 14 (UPI) -- Musician Kid Rock has donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe account set up for victims shot alongside former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
July 13 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an 11th, consecutive week.
Stray Kids share 'Chk Chk Boom' teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids share 'Chk Chk Boom' teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds
July 12 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds makes a cameo in a music video teaser for "Chk Chk Boom," a new song from K-pop group Stray Kids.
Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
Music // 3 days ago
Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
July 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is receiving backlash over her new song, "Woman's World," because of her collaboration with Lukas Gottwald.
Simple Plan performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for Disney covers album
Music // 3 days ago
Simple Plan performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for Disney covers album
July 12 (UPI) -- Disney will release "A Whole New Sound," an album featuring covers of popular Disney songs performed by rock artists.
Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
Music // 3 days ago
Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
July 12 (UPI) -- Eminem has released "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," his first new album since 2020.
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
Music // 3 days ago
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
July 12 (UPI) -- Phish released "Evolve," their first new album in four years, and performed the title track on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
James B. Sikking dies at 90; Neil Patrick Harris honors 'Doogie Howser' actor
James B. Sikking dies at 90; Neil Patrick Harris honors 'Doogie Howser' actor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement