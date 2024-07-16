Trending
July 16, 2024 / 12:35 PM

Academy of Country Music Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony

By Annie Martin
Reba McEntire will host the 60th annual ACM Awards in May 2025. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
Reba McEntire will host the 60th annual ACM Awards in May 2025. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

July 16 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards will return in May 2025.

Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and Dick Clark Productions announced in a press release Tuesday that the 60th annual ACM Awards will take place May 8, 2025, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The show will stream on Prime Video.

Country music star and 16-time ACM Award winner Reba McEntire will host the ceremony for the 18th time. Additional details, including nominees and performers, will be confirmed in the coming months.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to host the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video," McEntire said. "It's going to be an absolute can't miss show and I can't wait to see everybody back in Texas!"

2025 will mark the milestone 60th anniversary of the ACM Awards, which celebrate country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.

"We're so excited to honor and celebrate the legacy of the ACM Awards all year long surrounding the 60th anniversary show returning to Amazon Prime Video next May," said ACM CEO Damon Whiteside. "Reba McEntire has hosted more ACM Awards shows than any other artist in history, and after her triumphant return this year for the 59th show, there is clearly no one better suited to helm this milestone show!"

"Our landmark 50th anniversary show in 2015 marked our debut in Texas, and we're thrilled to return again to celebrate another major moment in ACM history. We look forward to seeing our industry, artists, and fans celebrate in Frisco, Texas, next may for an unforgettable week!"

This year's ACM Awards were held May 16 at Ford Center and streamed on Prime Video. McEntire hosted the ceremony, and Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson were among the night's big winners.

Reba McEntire: Country music, TV, awards

Reba McEntire strikes a pose after being honored with the 2,120th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 18, 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

