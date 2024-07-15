Trending
July 15, 2024

NCT 127 releases 'Walk' album, music video

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 released the album "Walk" and a music video for its song of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music.

NCT 127, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released the album Walk and a music video for its single of the same name Monday.

The "Walk" video shows the members of NCT 127 perform an explosive dance routine that lights their feet on fire. The members run to a pool, where they extinguish their feet and dance atop the water.

Walk also features the tracks "Intro: Wall to Wall," "No Clue," "Orange Seoul," "Pricey," "Time Capsule," "Can't Help Myself," "Rain Drop," "Gas," "Suddenly" and "Meaning of Love."

The album is the group's first full-length album since Fact Check in October 2023.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 26 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.

