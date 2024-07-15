Trending
July 15, 2024 / 8:20 AM

Billie Eilish to read CBeebies bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers

By Karen Butler
Billie Eilish will read "This Moose Belongs to Me" on CBeebies Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has signed up to read a bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers on CBeebies Friday.

"My favorite thing in the world as a child was a bedtime story and I would be upset if I didn't get one! I had a lot and I loved them all!" Eilish said in a statement Monday.

Eilish will read This Moose Belongs to Me by author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

The story follows a young boy named Wilfred, who says he owns a very big, obedient moose named Marcel until, one day, while they are in the woods, someone else claims Marcel is their moose, leading Wilfred to learn an important lesson.

"We need to look after beautiful, wild creatures like Marcel, but we also need to let them do their own thing," Eilish said.

