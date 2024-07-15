Eagles extend Las Vegas residency into January 2025

July 15 (UPI) -- The Eagles are extending their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere into 2025.

On Monday, the rock band announced four additional dates in January "due to overwhelming demand."

Advertisement

The new dates are as follows:

Jan. 17, 18, 24, 25

The Eagles initially announced an eight-date residency at the Sphere that begins Sept. 20. The band later added November dates and a series of shows in December.

With the new dates, the Eagles will now perform a total of 20 shows over 10 weekends at the Sphere. Tickets for the January dates go on sale July 26 at 12 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin July 23 at 1 p.m.

The Eagles' residency at the Sphere offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide," according to the venue's website.

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies. It opened in September 2023.

Phish previously performed a series of shows at the Sphere in April. The rock band released Evolve, its first new album in four years, last week.