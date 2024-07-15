Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 15, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Eagles extend Las Vegas residency into January 2025

By Annie Martin

July 15 (UPI) -- The Eagles are extending their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere into 2025.

On Monday, the rock band announced four additional dates in January "due to overwhelming demand."

Advertisement

The new dates are as follows:

Jan. 17, 18, 24, 25

The Eagles initially announced an eight-date residency at the Sphere that begins Sept. 20. The band later added November dates and a series of shows in December.

With the new dates, the Eagles will now perform a total of 20 shows over 10 weekends at the Sphere. Tickets for the January dates go on sale July 26 at 12 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin July 23 at 1 p.m.

The Eagles' residency at the Sphere offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide," according to the venue's website.

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies. It opened in September 2023.

Phish previously performed a series of shows at the Sphere in April. The rock band released Evolve, its first new album in four years, last week.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billie Eilish to read CBeebies bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers
Music // 3 hours ago
Billie Eilish to read CBeebies bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers
July 15 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has signed up to read a bedtime story to pre-school-age viewers on CBeebies Friday.
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
Music // 23 hours ago
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
July 14 (UPI) -- Musician Kid Rock has donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe account set up for victims shot alongside former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
July 13 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an 11th, consecutive week.
Stray Kids share 'Chk Chk Boom' teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids share 'Chk Chk Boom' teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds
July 12 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds makes a cameo in a music video teaser for "Chk Chk Boom," a new song from K-pop group Stray Kids.
Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
Music // 2 days ago
Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
July 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is receiving backlash over her new song, "Woman's World," because of her collaboration with Lukas Gottwald.
Simple Plan performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for Disney covers album
Music // 2 days ago
Simple Plan performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for Disney covers album
July 12 (UPI) -- Disney will release "A Whole New Sound," an album featuring covers of popular Disney songs performed by rock artists.
Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
Music // 2 days ago
Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
July 12 (UPI) -- Eminem has released "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," his first new album since 2020.
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
Music // 3 days ago
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
July 12 (UPI) -- Phish released "Evolve," their first new album in four years, and performed the title track on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
Music // 3 days ago
Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
July 11 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue's latest song, "My Oh My," is a carefree pop tune featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the EP "VirtuouS" and a music video for the song "Justice."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon with daughter, sister
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon with daughter, sister
'90210,' 'Charmed' icon Shannen Doherty dead at 53
'90210,' 'Charmed' icon Shannen Doherty dead at 53
Famous birthdays for July 15: Laura Benanti, Iain Armitage
Famous birthdays for July 15: Laura Benanti, Iain Armitage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement