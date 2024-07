Kid Rock (L) donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe account organized to help those hurt or killed at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Musician Kid Rock has donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe account set up for victims shot alongside former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday. One spectator died and two others were critically injured during an assassination attempt on Trump, the 45th president of the United States and 2024 Republican candidate for presidency against incumbent Democrat Joe Biden. Advertisement

Trump, 78, was treated for a gunshot wound to his ear and released from a local hospital Saturday night.

Also contributing to the online fundraiser for the other shooting victims were Trump surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy ($30,000), conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro ($15,000), and Trump's daughter Ivanka ($10,000).

As of Sunday morning, more than $1 million was raised for "supporters and families wounded or killed in today's brutal and horrific assassination attempt," according to the listing on social media.

"All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."

The shooter -- identified as 20-year-old Matthew Crooks -- was also killed at the scene Saturday.