1 of 5 | Phish released "Evolve," their first new album in four years ,on Friday. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Phish released Evolve, their first new album in four years, and performed the title track on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. "That's a standing O right there," Fallon said as the audience cheered post performance. Advertisement

The lyrics to "Evolve" appear to tell a story told from the point of view of God.

"I paused a moment once in time, before the sun began to shine, to weigh the choice I had to make, and therein lies my first mistake. Me second came just after that, to keep the solar discus flat and make the planets scurry around" the rock band sang. "The math required was quite profound. And now it's mountains, streams and plains, 10,000 creatures, none the same."

Advertisement

The song, like the others on the album, was inspired by the group's live shows.

Evolve, which is the group's 16th studio album, was released just days ahead of their Summer Tour, which begins July 19, and includes 26 dates.

"The song craft and production are confident and taught, with Phish's distinct musical language on vivid display," a post on the group's official Instagram reads. "Still pushing boundaries, still very much continuing to evolve."

The clip of their Tonight performance quickly attracted hundreds of comments with many loyal fans weighing in.

"I love you boys so much! Even more than I did 25 years ago this month when I [had first] seen you live for the first time! Thank you for continuing to evolve your music and for being so aware of your audience," one commenter said. "There have been some dark times in my life when your music was truly the only thing that gave me joy and gave me the sliver of hope to keep my head up. Thank you always and I'm so grateful I got to be alive the same time as the best band I've ever heard. See y'all in a few weeks in St Louis!"