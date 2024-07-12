Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 12, 2024 / 3:43 PM

Stray Kids share 'Chk Chk Boom' teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released a preview of the "Chk Chk Boom" music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Stray Kids released a preview of the "Chk Chk Boom" music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Friday of its video for the song "Chk Chk Boom."

Advertisement

The teaser opens with a cameo by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays a New York news anchor. The members of Stray Kids are later shown performing in a city street.

"Chk Chk Boom" appears on Stray Kids forthcoming EP, Ate. The album title conveys the group's desire to "devour" the music market this summer, JYP Entertainment previously said.

Stray Kids will release Ate and the full "Chk Chk Boom" music video July 19.

Ate will mark Stray Kids' first EP since Rock-Star in November 2023.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N, and made its debut in 2017.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
Music // 2 hours ago
Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
July 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is receiving backlash over her new song, "Woman's World," because of her collaboration with Lukas Gottwald.
Simple Plan performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for Disney covers album
Music // 3 hours ago
Simple Plan performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for Disney covers album
July 12 (UPI) -- Disney will release "A Whole New Sound," an album featuring covers of popular Disney songs performed by rock artists.
Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
Music // 4 hours ago
Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
July 12 (UPI) -- Eminem has released "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," his first new album since 2020.
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
Music // 5 hours ago
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
July 12 (UPI) -- Phish released "Evolve," their first new album in four years, and performed the title track on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
Music // 1 day ago
Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
July 11 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue's latest song, "My Oh My," is a carefree pop tune featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the EP "VirtuouS" and a music video for the song "Justice."
Twice shares 'Dive' music video ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Twice shares 'Dive' music video ahead of new album
July 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a single and music video for the song "Dive" ahead of its Japanese album of the same name.
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released the EP "I Sway" and a music video for the single "Klaxon."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 6 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
July 6 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 10th week.
Willie Nelson returns to stage after health issues
Music // 1 week ago
Willie Nelson returns to stage after health issues
July 5 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert after missing several shows due to illness.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
Guy Pearce got Maori tattoos making 'The Convert'
Guy Pearce got Maori tattoos making 'The Convert'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement