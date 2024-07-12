1 of 3 | Stray Kids released a preview of the "Chk Chk Boom" music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new music video. The K-pop group released a preview Friday of its video for the song "Chk Chk Boom." Advertisement

The teaser opens with a cameo by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays a New York news anchor. The members of Stray Kids are later shown performing in a city street.

"Chk Chk Boom" appears on Stray Kids forthcoming EP, Ate. The album title conveys the group's desire to "devour" the music market this summer, JYP Entertainment previously said.

Stray Kids will release Ate and the full "Chk Chk Boom" music video July 19.

Ate will mark Stray Kids' first EP since Rock-Star in November 2023.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N, and made its debut in 2017.