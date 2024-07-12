Trending
July 12, 2024 / 2:37 PM

Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'

By Jessica Inman
Katy Perry faced backlash after releasing the new song "Woman's World," a collaboration with Dr. Luke. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Katy Perry faced backlash after releasing the new song "Woman's World," a collaboration with Dr. Luke. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is receiving backlash over her new song, "Woman's World," because of her collaboration with Lukasz Gottwald.

Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke, was the subject of controversy after singer Kesha accused the producer of sexually and emotionally abusing her and he sued her for defamation.

The "Woman's World" music video, released Friday, shows a scantily-clad Perry in assorted bikini tops, holding various tools.

"It's a woman's world, and you're lucky to be living in it," the song begins. "Sexy, confident. So intelligent, she is heaven-sent, so soft, so strong."

"Is this world inclusive? What is a woman?" one commenter wrote on social media.

Journalist Peter Lloyd aired frustration on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Katy Perry's new song is a feminist anthem called 'Woman's World,'" he wrote. "It was co-written by six people, four of whom are men. It's produced by three men, one of whom is Dr. Luke, who was accused of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by Kesha. The video is also directed by a man."

In addition to Perry and Gottwald, Chloe Angelides, Aaron Joseph, Vaughn Oliver, and Rocco Values wrote the lyrics.

Perry released the song ahead of her upcoming album 143, which comes out Sept. 20.

"I don't know about you but 143, for me, is a message from my angels," the singer said in a social media post. "It means 'I love you,' in some digital language, but it's a symbol that I get and have received in some of my hardest moments and it was something that started coming to me about two and a half years ago."

Perry's most recent album, Smile, was released in August 2020.

Moments from Katy Perry's music career

Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

