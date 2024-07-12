Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album

1 of 5 | Eminem released the album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Eminem has released his first new album since 2020. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) begins with "Renaissance" and ends with "Somebody Save Me," and the Grammy-winning rapper said the 19 tracks need to be listened to in that order. Advertisement

"The Death of Slim Shady is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense," he wrote on social media. "Enjoy."

The 51-year-old has been teasing Friday's release with various trailers on social media. The most recent, "Basement Trailer," shows a man sitting in a dark room, with his hands restrained behind his back.

A news program appears to play in the background, and viewers hear a newscaster's voice say, "This week in music, Detroit rapper Eminem, in a stunning move, has released an album in which he is actually trying to cancel himself."

Joey Sasso, a reality star who appeared on The Circle, left a lengthy comment on that video.

"I know I probably say this every time we near a new album drop from you, but there is something in the air that just makes this one feel very special and different," he wrote."It feels like you've honed in on a concept that is bringing back your pen in such a strong way and that's not to say your pen hasn't been strong because for the record I have loved every single album in your discography and understand the merits of why each one exists for what you were going for at that time..."

That comment is one of more than 4,000 on that post alone.

Eminem had previously released "Tobey," featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, and "Houdini," which are the album's 17th and 11th tracks, respectively.