July 12 (UPI) -- Simple Plan has released a cover of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King. The pop-punk band recorded the track as part of A Whole New Sound, an upcoming album featuring covers of popular Disney songs performed by alternative, rock and pop-punk artists. Advertisement

Elton John originally performed "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" for the 1994 animated version of The Lion King.

"We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John's original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic," Simple Plan said in a press release. "We're really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it."

Simple Plan will perform their version of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Aug. 9.

"We grew up watching Disney movies with our families and now we get to enjoy them with our own kids, so it's pretty amazing to have been invited to be on this album," the band said.

A Whole New Sound will be released in full later this year, including on vinyl.

Simple Plan released their sixth album, Harder Than It Looks, in 2022.