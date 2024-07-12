Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 12, 2024 / 1:34 PM

Simple Plan performs 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for Disney covers album

By Annie Martin
Simple Plan released a cover of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King." Photo courtesy of Disney
1 of 3 | Simple Plan released a cover of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King." Photo courtesy of Disney

July 12 (UPI) -- Simple Plan has released a cover of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King.

The pop-punk band recorded the track as part of A Whole New Sound, an upcoming album featuring covers of popular Disney songs performed by alternative, rock and pop-punk artists.

Advertisement

Elton John originally performed "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" for the 1994 animated version of The Lion King.

"We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John's original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic," Simple Plan said in a press release. "We're really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it."

Simple Plan will perform their version of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Aug. 9.

"We grew up watching Disney movies with our families and now we get to enjoy them with our own kids, so it's pretty amazing to have been invited to be on this album," the band said.

Advertisement

A Whole New Sound will be released in full later this year, including on vinyl.

Simple Plan released their sixth album, Harder Than It Looks, in 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Eminem is back with new 'Death of Slim Shady' album
July 12 (UPI) -- Eminem has released "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," his first new album since 2020.
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
Music // 2 hours ago
Phish releases new album, performs 'Evolve' on 'Tonight'
July 12 (UPI) -- Phish released "Evolve," their first new album in four years, and performed the title track on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
Music // 23 hours ago
Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track
July 11 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue's latest song, "My Oh My," is a carefree pop tune featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the EP "VirtuouS" and a music video for the song "Justice."
Twice shares 'Dive' music video ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Twice shares 'Dive' music video ahead of new album
July 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a single and music video for the song "Dive" ahead of its Japanese album of the same name.
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released the EP "I Sway" and a music video for the single "Klaxon."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 6 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
July 6 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 10th week.
Willie Nelson returns to stage after health issues
Music // 1 week ago
Willie Nelson returns to stage after health issues
July 5 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert after missing several shows due to illness.
Lana Del Rey, Quavo get close in 'Tough' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Lana Del Rey, Quavo get close in 'Tough' music video
July 3 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey and Quavo released a single and music video for their song "Tough."
Aespa makes Japanese debut with 'Hot Mess' single, music video
Music // 1 week ago
Aespa makes Japanese debut with 'Hot Mess' single, music video
July 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for the Japanese-language song "Hot Mess."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement