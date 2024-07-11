1 of 5 | Kylie Minogue released the new song "My Oh My" on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue's latest song, "My Oh My," is a carefree pop tune featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo. "When you asked, 'What's your name? What's your sign? I'm Kylie, it's Gemini," Minogue sings. Advertisement

Rexha later adds that she is a Virgo, while Tove Lo shares that she is a Scorpio.

"Yeah, the sexy jealous kind," Tove Lo sings.

Minogue, 56, released her album Tension in September 2023, on the heels of her hit "Padam Padam," which earned her a spot on Billboard's Top Ten List for 21 weeks.

She was asked at the time if her age impacted whether or not she'd have another hit.

"I remember a few years ago being in a lot of interview situations where I would be asked, 'What age do you think it is still OK to be in pop music, or to be sexy in pop?'" she told People. "It was really awkward, and I felt like I had to justify my presence there... This is the age I am. What can I do?"

This latest song has been met with mixed reactions from fans. Some commenters have expressed their desire for the track to become a hit, while others say she should scrap the song altogether.

Minogue concluded her Las Vegas residency show at The Voltaire at The Venetian in May.