Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 11, 2024 / 2:32 PM

Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo join Kylie Minogue for latest track

By Jessica Inman
Kylie Minogue released the new song "My Oh My" on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kylie Minogue released the new song "My Oh My" on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue's latest song, "My Oh My," is a carefree pop tune featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.

"When you asked, 'What's your name? What's your sign? I'm Kylie, it's Gemini," Minogue sings.

Advertisement

Rexha later adds that she is a Virgo, while Tove Lo shares that she is a Scorpio.

"Yeah, the sexy jealous kind," Tove Lo sings.

Minogue, 56, released her album Tension in September 2023, on the heels of her hit "Padam Padam," which earned her a spot on Billboard's Top Ten List for 21 weeks.

She was asked at the time if her age impacted whether or not she'd have another hit.

"I remember a few years ago being in a lot of interview situations where I would be asked, 'What age do you think it is still OK to be in pop music, or to be sexy in pop?'" she told People. "It was really awkward, and I felt like I had to justify my presence there... This is the age I am. What can I do?"

Advertisement

This latest song has been met with mixed reactions from fans. Some commenters have expressed their desire for the track to become a hit, while others say she should scrap the song altogether.

Advertisement

Minogue concluded her Las Vegas residency show at The Voltaire at The Venetian in May.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'Justice' music video
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the EP "VirtuouS" and a music video for the song "Justice."
Twice shares 'Dive' music video ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Twice shares 'Dive' music video ahead of new album
July 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a single and music video for the song "Dive" ahead of its Japanese album of the same name.
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
Music // 3 days ago
(G)I-dle enjoys summer in 'Klaxon' music video
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released the EP "I Sway" and a music video for the single "Klaxon."
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
July 6 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 10th week.
Willie Nelson returns to stage after health issues
Music // 6 days ago
Willie Nelson returns to stage after health issues
July 5 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert after missing several shows due to illness.
Lana Del Rey, Quavo get close in 'Tough' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Lana Del Rey, Quavo get close in 'Tough' music video
July 3 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey and Quavo released a single and music video for their song "Tough."
Aespa makes Japanese debut with 'Hot Mess' single, music video
Music // 1 week ago
Aespa makes Japanese debut with 'Hot Mess' single, music video
July 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for the Japanese-language song "Hot Mess."
Heart postpones tour as Ann Wilson shares health issues
Music // 1 week ago
Heart postpones tour as Ann Wilson shares health issues
July 2 (UPI) -- Heart postponed the remainder of its "Royal Flush" tour dates amid news Ann Wilson will undergo cancer treatment.
Eminem releases 'Tobey' single featuring Big Sean, BabyTron
Music // 1 week ago
Eminem releases 'Tobey' single featuring Big Sean, BabyTron
July 2 (UPI) -- Eminem released "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, a second single from his album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)."
Babymonster drops summery single 'Forever'
Music // 1 week ago
Babymonster drops summery single 'Forever'
July 1 (UPI) -- Babymonster released its new digital single "Forever" on Monday, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Famous birthdays for July 11: Giorgio Armani, Greg Grunberg
Famous birthdays for July 11: Giorgio Armani, Greg Grunberg
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement