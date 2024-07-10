July 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

The K-pop rock group released the EP VirtuouS and a music video for the song "Justice" on Wednesday.

The "Justice" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher break free as they sing about fighting for justice.

VirtuouS also features the tracks "Intro: 7' Dreamcatcher," "Stomp," "2 Rings" and "Fireflies."

Dreamcatcher performed "2 Rings" during a "Showcase version" performance video also released Wednesday.

VirtuouS is Dreamcatcher's first release since the EP VillainS in November 2023.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group originally made its debut in 2014 under the name Minx.