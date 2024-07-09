Trending
Music
July 9, 2024 / 3:56 PM / Updated at 3:56 PM

Twice shares 'Dive' music video ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Twice released a single and music video for the song "Dive" ahead of its Japanese album of the same name. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Dive" on Tuesday.

The "Dive" video shows the members of Twice perform on beach and ocean-inspired sets.

"Dive" is the title track from Twice's forthcoming Japanese album of the same name. The group will release the full album July 17.

The Dive album also features the single "Hare Hare," released in May, and eight other songs.

Dive will mark Twice's first full-length Japanese album since Celebrate in 2022. The group released the Korean EP With You-th in February.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

