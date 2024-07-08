July 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP I Sway and a music video for the single "Klaxon" on Monday.

The "Klaxon" video shows the members of (G)I-dle enjoy summer as they take over a city street and race through a desert.

(G)I-dle also shared a performance video for "Klaxon" that was filmed on a beach at Jeju Island.

I Sway also features the tracks "Last Forever," "Bloom" and "Neverland," which (G)I-dle teased in a highlight medley in June.

I Sway marks (G)I-dle's first release since its second full-length album, 2, in January.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.