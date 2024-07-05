Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 5, 2024 / 10:43 AM

Willie Nelson returns to stage after health issues

By Annie Martin
Willie Nelson performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert after missing several shows due to illness. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI
1 of 5 | Willie Nelson performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert after missing several shows due to illness. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson returned to the stage Thursday evening following his health issues in recent weeks.

The singer-songwriter, 91, performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert in Camden, N.J., after missing several shows due to illness.

Advertisement

Nelson's team shared a video on Instagram that shows the singer walking out on stage to fan cheers and applause.

"He's bbaaacccckkkkk," the caption reads.

Advertisement

Nelson performed more than 20 songs, including "On the Road Again" and "Always on My Mind," according to Consequence.

The appearance comes after Nelson canceled performances on his Outlaw Music Festival tour in late June due to illness.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week," his team said June 21.

Nelson canceled another performance June 26.

The Outlaw Music Festival tour also features Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, and Billy Strings. The tour is scheduled to run through Sept. 20.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lana Del Rey, Quavo get close in 'Tough' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Lana Del Rey, Quavo get close in 'Tough' music video
July 3 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey and Quavo released a single and music video for their song "Tough."
Aespa makes Japanese debut with 'Hot Mess' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa makes Japanese debut with 'Hot Mess' single, music video
July 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for the Japanese-language song "Hot Mess."
Heart postpones tour as Ann Wilson shares health issues
Music // 2 days ago
Heart postpones tour as Ann Wilson shares health issues
July 2 (UPI) -- Heart postponed the remainder of its "Royal Flush" tour dates amid news Ann Wilson will undergo cancer treatment.
Eminem releases 'Tobey' single featuring Big Sean, BabyTron
Music // 2 days ago
Eminem releases 'Tobey' single featuring Big Sean, BabyTron
July 2 (UPI) -- Eminem released "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, a second single from his album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)."
Babymonster drops summery single 'Forever'
Music // 3 days ago
Babymonster drops summery single 'Forever'
July 1 (UPI) -- Babymonster released its new digital single "Forever" on Monday, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, said.
Normani cancels BET Awards performance because of rehearsal injury
Music // 4 days ago
Normani cancels BET Awards performance because of rehearsal injury
July 1 (UPI) -- An injury prevented Normani from taking the stage at the BET Awards Sunday, the singer said.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops album chart for 9th week
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops album chart for 9th week
June 29 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a ninth week.
Camila Cabello explores new sounds, coming-of-age themes in 'C,XOXO'
Music // 6 days ago
Camila Cabello explores new sounds, coming-of-age themes in 'C,XOXO'
June 28 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello on Friday released her fourth studio album, "C,XOXO," which she likens to a coming-of-age story.
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
Music // 6 days ago
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
June 28 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams performed "Close to You" and discussed Taylor Swift on "Today."
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
Music // 6 days ago
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
June 28 (UPI) -- Country music star Keith Urban announced the album "High" and shared a new song, "Wildside."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi to perform at Macy's Fourth of July event
Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi to perform at Macy's Fourth of July event
Reality TV star Kris Jenner to have ovaries removed
Reality TV star Kris Jenner to have ovaries removed
Fourth of July: Specials, marathons to watch
Fourth of July: Specials, marathons to watch
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement