1 of 5 | Willie Nelson performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert after missing several shows due to illness. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson returned to the stage Thursday evening following his health issues in recent weeks. The singer-songwriter, 91, performed at his 4th of July Picnic concert in Camden, N.J., after missing several shows due to illness. Advertisement

Nelson's team shared a video on Instagram that shows the singer walking out on stage to fan cheers and applause.

"He's bbaaacccckkkkk," the caption reads.

Nelson performed more than 20 songs, including "On the Road Again" and "Always on My Mind," according to Consequence.

The appearance comes after Nelson canceled performances on his Outlaw Music Festival tour in late June due to illness.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week," his team said June 21.

Nelson canceled another performance June 26.

The Outlaw Music Festival tour also features Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, and Billy Strings. The tour is scheduled to run through Sept. 20.