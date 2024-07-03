Aespa released a single and music video for the Japanese-language song "Hot Mess." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is making its Japanese debut. The K-pop group released a single and music video Wednesday for the Japanese-language song "Hot Mess." Advertisement

The "Hot Mess" video has a futuristic theme and features animated and live-action scenes of Aespa.

The members of Aespa showed off the "Hot Mess" choreography in a video Wednesday on social media.

Aespa will perform a series of shows in Japan as part of its Synk: Parallel Line tour. The Japanese dates kick off Saturday in Fukuoka.

The group's most recent Korean release was its debut album, Armageddon, released in May.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.