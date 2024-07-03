Trending
July 3, 2024 / 2:53 PM

Lana Del Rey, Quavo get close in 'Tough' music video

By Annie Martin
Lana Del Rey (pictured) and Quavo released a single and music video for their song "Tough." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Lana Del Rey (pictured) and Quavo released a single and music video for their song "Tough." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey and Quavo have teamed up on new music.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter and 33-year-old rapper and music producer released a single and music video for their song "Tough" on Wednesday.

The "Tough" video shows Del Rey and Quavo get close as they play lovers living in the countryside. The pair directed the video with Wyatt Spain Winfrey.

In the lyrics, Del Rey and Quavo sing about staying tough through the ups and downs of life.

"Look at what we are, baby / Standin' through the storm, still shinin' like a diamond in the rough / Still shinin', and that's hard / If you ever lost someone that you love," Quavo sings.

Del Rey and Quavo debuted "Tough" during Del Rey's performance at Fenway Park in Boston in June and shared a release date for the song last week.

Quavo released his second solo album, Rocket Power, in August 2023, while Del Rey is expected to release the country music-inspired album Lasso this September.

