July 2, 2024

Heart postpones tour as Ann Wilson shares health issues

By Annie Martin
Heart postponed the remainder of its "Royal Flush" tour dates amid news Ann Wilson (pictured) will undergo cancer treatment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Heart postponed the remainder of its "Royal Flush" tour dates amid news Ann Wilson (pictured) will undergo cancer treatment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 2 (UPI) -- Heart is postponing its tour amid news lead singer Ann Wilson will undergo cancer treatment.

Wilson, 74, said in a statement Tuesday that she recently underwent an operation to remove "something that, as it turns out, was cancerous."

"The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it," the singer said. "And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

Wilson said she "absolutely" plans to return to the stage in 2025 and will share details with fans "as soon as we can."

"Thank you for all the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing," the star added.

Heart announced on its official account minutes later that it is postponing the remainder of the Royal Flush tour dates "due to medical reasons." The band said tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, with more information to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Royal Flush tour kicked off in April and was scheduled to conclude in December. The tour featured special guest Cheap Trick.

Heart, led by Wilson and her sister Nancy Wilson, is known for such singles as "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Barracuda." The band released its 16th album, Beautiful Broken, in 2016.

