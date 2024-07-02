1 of 5 | Eminem released the single "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Eminem is back with new music. The 51-year-old rapper released the single "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron on Tuesday.

"Tobey" references Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire and features cover art that spoofs a popular meme where two Spider-Men are pointing at each other.

"Tobey" is the second single to debut from Eminem's forthcoming 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), set for release July 12.

The Death of Slim Shady also features the single "Houdini," released in May.

Eminem shared a trailer for the album Monday that shows a woman giving birth to a demon baby at "Pompsomp Hills Hospital."

The Death of Slim Shady will mark Eminem's first album since Music to Be Murdered By, released in January 2020.