Normani cancels BET Awards performance because of rehearsal injury

Normani cancels her BET Awards show performance after sustaining an injury during rehearsal.

July 1 (UPI) -- An injury prevented Normani from taking the stage at the BET Awards Sunday, the singer said. "I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone," she shared in an Instagram story. "Believe me." Advertisement

Normani, who had previously been a member of Fifth Harmony, had released her first solo album, Dopamine, just weeks before the scheduled performance.

"I've enjoyed the recording process, but I'm like, 'Put me on Stage,'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm ready to perform, I'm ready to do the videos. That's my bread and butter. And that's just where I have the most joy."

But during her BET rehearsals, she sustained an injury after "a really bad accident."

"I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor's orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen," she said.

Normani, 28, did not elaborate on exactly what her happened or detail the specific nature of her injury, but she did post a photo of herself on crutches.

"I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing," she said. "I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time... There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me the most - being on stage."

She added: "This is definitely not how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight."

During the award show, Usher was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Killer Mike received the Album of the Year award for his record, Michael.

