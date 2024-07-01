Trending
July 1, 2024 / 10:42 AM

Normani cancels BET Awards performance because of rehearsal injury

By Jessica Inman
Normani cancels her BET Awards show performance after sustaining an injury during rehearsal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Normani cancels her BET Awards show performance after sustaining an injury during rehearsal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 1 (UPI) -- An injury prevented Normani from taking the stage at the BET Awards Sunday, the singer said.

"I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone," she shared in an Instagram story. "Believe me."

Normani, who had previously been a member of Fifth Harmony, had released her first solo album, Dopamine, just weeks before the scheduled performance.

"I've enjoyed the recording process, but I'm like, 'Put me on Stage,'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm ready to perform, I'm ready to do the videos. That's my bread and butter. And that's just where I have the most joy."

But during her BET rehearsals, she sustained an injury after "a really bad accident."

"I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor's orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen," she said.

An injury prevented Normani from taking the stage at the BET Awards Sunday, the singer said. Screenshot via Normani/Instagram Stories

Normani, 28, did not elaborate on exactly what her happened or detail the specific nature of her injury, but she did post a photo of herself on crutches.

"I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing," she said. "I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time... There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me the most - being on stage."

She added: "This is definitely not how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight."

During the award show, Usher was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Killer Mike received the Album of the Year award for his record, Michael.

Megan Thee Stallion, Will Smith perform at 2024 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 24th annual BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

