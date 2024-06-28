Trending
Music
June 28, 2024 / 7:59 AM

Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'

By Karen Butler
Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new album "Megan" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new album "Megan" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her third studio album, Megan, on Friday.

"MEGAN THEE ALBUM IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE," she wrote on Instagram.

The record includes the singles "Cobra," "Hiss" and "Boa."

The 29-year-old artist is set to open the BET Awards ceremony on Sunday. Taraji P. Henson is hosting the gala.

Megan the Stallion will then continue her "Hot Girl" summer concert tour, which began May 14 and will end July 27.

Her last album, Traumazine, was released in August 2022.

