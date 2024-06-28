Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 28, 2024 / 12:06 PM

Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'

By Jess Inman
Left to right, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, of Blackpink arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022. Lisa released her new single "Rockstar" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Left to right, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, of Blackpink arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022. Lisa released her new single "Rockstar" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa in the K-pop girl group Blackpink, released her "Rockstar" music video Friday. The single eclipsed 23 million views within the first 24 hours.

The video shows Lisa strutting through dark streets and dancing in various settings, claiming her celebrity status.

Advertisement

"I'm a rockstar," she repeats in the chorus.

In an interview, she explained how she maintains her confidence.

"I always keep positive," she said. "I think mindset is important and it will come out naturally. That's my secret."

"Rockstar" follows her first solo song, "Lalisa" which surpassed 300 million YouTube views within two months of its September 2021 release.

Advertisement

Her newest release has been warmly received by fans.

"Anyone get goosebumps watching this? You are on fire," said a fan on her label's Instagram page.

"Lisa worked hard for this," one YouTube commenter said. "This is her first solo under her own company!"

Lloud Co., Lisa's label, created the song in collaboration with U.S. label RCA Records.

"Our voice is loud, our presence is big. Lloud means big," she said when asked about the name.

And Lisa, who turned 27 in March, has big plans for the future.

"I definitely want to release an album this year. No matter what!" she said. "Twenty-seven has always been my lucky number."

She is also set to appear in Season 3 of HBO's The White Lotus, which began production in January.

"I'm so excited for you to join me on this new 'Rockstar' era," she said in a video clip that was posted to Spotify. She currently has about 7.2 million monthly listeners on that music-streaming platform.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
Music // 51 minutes ago
Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'
June 28 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams performed "Close to You" and discussed Taylor Swift on "Today."
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
Music // 1 hour ago
Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'
June 28 (UPI) -- Country music star Keith Urban announced the album "High" and shared a new song, "Wildside."
Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Music // 2 hours ago
Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
June 28 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released "Here We Go," his song for the new film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."
Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
Music // 5 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
June 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her third studio album, "Megan," on Friday.
Seventeen becomes UNESCO's first goodwill ambassador for youth
Music // 23 hours ago
Seventeen becomes UNESCO's first goodwill ambassador for youth
June 27 (UPI) -- Popular K-pop group Seventeen has been appointed as UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.
Eagles add December shows to Sphere residency
Music // 2 days ago
Eagles add December shows to Sphere residency
June 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced additional dates for their residency show at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Ateez appears on 'Billboard 200' for the 3rd consecutive week
Music // 2 days ago
Ateez appears on 'Billboard 200' for the 3rd consecutive week
June 26 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Ateez's 10th mini-album, "Golden Hour: Part. 1," has charted for the third consecutive week on Billboard's main album chart.
BTS' V to release photo book next month
Music // 2 days ago
BTS' V to release photo book next month
June 26 (UPI) -- V of K-pop supergroup BTS will unveil a book of photography, titled "Type 1," next month, capturing moments of rest before his military enlistment, his agency said Wednesday.
Sabrina Carpenter adds N.Y., L.A. dates to fall tour
Music // 2 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter adds N.Y., L.A. dates to fall tour
June 25 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced additional dates on her fall "Short n' Sweet" tour, including one in New York and two nights in Los Angeles.
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
Music // 2 days ago
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
June 25 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson performed "Hang Tight Honey," the lead single from her forthcoming album "Whirlwind," on "Today."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
Famous birthdays for June 28: Tichina Arnold, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: Tichina Arnold, Mel Brooks
'A Sacrifice' reminded Sadie Sink, Eric Bana of real-life sacrifices
'A Sacrifice' reminded Sadie Sink, Eric Bana of real-life sacrifices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement