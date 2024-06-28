Blackpink's Lisa owns her celebrity status in 'Rockstar'

1 of 2 | Left to right, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, of Blackpink arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022. Lisa released her new single "Rockstar" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa in the K-pop girl group Blackpink, released her "Rockstar" music video Friday. The single eclipsed 23 million views within the first 24 hours. The video shows Lisa strutting through dark streets and dancing in various settings, claiming her celebrity status. Advertisement

"I'm a rockstar," she repeats in the chorus.

In an interview, she explained how she maintains her confidence.

"I always keep positive," she said. "I think mindset is important and it will come out naturally. That's my secret."

"Rockstar" follows her first solo song, "Lalisa" which surpassed 300 million YouTube views within two months of its September 2021 release.

Her newest release has been warmly received by fans.

"Anyone get goosebumps watching this? You are on fire," said a fan on her label's Instagram page.

"Lisa worked hard for this," one YouTube commenter said. "This is her first solo under her own company!"

Lloud Co., Lisa's label, created the song in collaboration with U.S. label RCA Records.

"Our voice is loud, our presence is big. Lloud means big," she said when asked about the name.

And Lisa, who turned 27 in March, has big plans for the future.

"I definitely want to release an album this year. No matter what!" she said. "Twenty-seven has always been my lucky number."

She is also set to appear in Season 3 of HBO's The White Lotus, which began production in January.

"I'm so excited for you to join me on this new 'Rockstar' era," she said in a video clip that was posted to Spotify. She currently has about 7.2 million monthly listeners on that music-streaming platform.