Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

June 28 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X has released "Here We Go," his song for the film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The 25-year-old singer and rapper shared the song Friday ahead of the movie's premiere July 3 on Netflix. Advertisement

Netflix announced the collaboration earlier this month alongside a photo of Lil Nas X and Beverly Hills Cop star Eddie Murphy.

Lil Nas X shared a promo photo for "Here We Go" this week that features his image on a police detective badge.

"so excited to release the best song of all time this friday! also sorry I've been so scared with my art lately. I'm coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud," he wrote.

Lil Nas X most recently released the single "He Knows," a collaboration with Camila Cabello, in May. His debut album, Montero, was released in September 2021.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. The action comedy film stars Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton and Paul Reiser.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film in December.

