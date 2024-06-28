Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 28, 2024 / 10:50 AM

Lil Nas X releases 'Here We Go,' song for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

By Annie Martin
Lil Nas X released "Here We Go," his song for the new film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Lil Nas X released "Here We Go," his song for the new film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X has released "Here We Go," his song for the film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

The 25-year-old singer and rapper shared the song Friday ahead of the movie's premiere July 3 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Netflix announced the collaboration earlier this month alongside a photo of Lil Nas X and Beverly Hills Cop star Eddie Murphy.

Lil Nas X shared a promo photo for "Here We Go" this week that features his image on a police detective badge.

"so excited to release the best song of all time this friday! also sorry I've been so scared with my art lately. I'm coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud," he wrote.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X most recently released the single "He Knows," a collaboration with Camila Cabello, in May. His debut album, Montero, was released in September 2021.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. The action comedy film stars Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton and Paul Reiser.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film in December.

Rapper Lil Nas X turns 25

Lil Nas X appears backstage during the 19th annual BET Award in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
Music // 3 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion drops third studio album 'Megan'
June 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion released her third studio album, "Megan," on Friday.
Seventeen becomes UNESCO's first goodwill ambassador for youth
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen becomes UNESCO's first goodwill ambassador for youth
June 27 (UPI) -- Popular K-pop group Seventeen has been appointed as UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.
Eagles add December shows to Sphere residency
Music // 2 days ago
Eagles add December shows to Sphere residency
June 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced additional dates for their residency show at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Ateez appears on 'Billboard 200' for the 3rd consecutive week
Music // 2 days ago
Ateez appears on 'Billboard 200' for the 3rd consecutive week
June 26 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Ateez's 10th mini-album, "Golden Hour: Part. 1," has charted for the third consecutive week on Billboard's main album chart.
BTS' V to release photo book next month
Music // 2 days ago
BTS' V to release photo book next month
June 26 (UPI) -- V of K-pop supergroup BTS will unveil a book of photography, titled "Type 1," next month, capturing moments of rest before his military enlistment, his agency said Wednesday.
Sabrina Carpenter adds N.Y., L.A. dates to fall tour
Music // 2 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter adds N.Y., L.A. dates to fall tour
June 25 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced additional dates on her fall "Short n' Sweet" tour, including one in New York and two nights in Los Angeles.
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
Music // 2 days ago
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
June 25 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson performed "Hang Tight Honey," the lead single from her forthcoming album "Whirlwind," on "Today."
Twice's Nayeon hits 7th on Billboard 200 with 'Na'
Music // 3 days ago
Twice's Nayeon hits 7th on Billboard 200 with 'Na'
June 24 (UPI) -- The latest album from Nayeon of K-pop girl group Twice has debuted at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.
Red Velvet releases new EP 'Cosmic'
Music // 4 days ago
Red Velvet releases new EP 'Cosmic'
June 24 (UPI) -- Red Velvet, a K-pop girl group celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, released a new album Monday, the group's agency said.
NCT 127 to drop 6th studio album 'Walk' next month
Music // 4 days ago
NCT 127 to drop 6th studio album 'Walk' next month
June 24 (UPI) -- NCT 127 will release its sixth full-length album, titled "Walk," next month, the group's agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'That '90s Show': Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith love being part of fans' lives
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
'Walking Dead' alum Andrew Lincoln to star in 'Cold Water' miniseries
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins 'Dexter' prequel 'Original Sin'
'A Sacrifice' reminded Sadie Sink, Eric Bana of real-life sacrifices
'A Sacrifice' reminded Sadie Sink, Eric Bana of real-life sacrifices
Famous birthdays for June 28: Tichina Arnold, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: Tichina Arnold, Mel Brooks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement