June 28, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Keith Urban announces album 'High,' releases song 'Wildside'

By Annie Martin
Keith Urban announced the album "High" and shared a new song, "Wildside." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Keith Urban announced the album "High" and shared a new song, "Wildside." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Keith Urban will release a new album in September.

The country music star, 56, announced his 12th studio album, High, on Friday.

"This album is the result of a prior record I started in 2022. It's 40 minutes top to bottom, and is completely expressive, true, honest and is so much more of what I actually wanted to say when making that scrapped record. I hope these songs bring you joy, levity, some new understanding, energy, and escape!" he wrote on Instagram.

Urban will release High on Sept. 20. He shared a song from the album, "Wildside," Friday.

High will mark Urban's first album since The Speed of Now Part 1, released in September 2020. The album is also expected to include the singles "Straight Line," "Messed Up as Me" and "Go Home W U" with Lainey Wilson.

Urban will perform Sunday in Minneapolis and is also scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.

