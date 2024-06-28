1 of 3 | Gracie Abrams performs on "Today" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams took to the stage on Today. The singer-songwriter, 24, performed "Close to You" and "I Love You, I'm Sorry" during Friday's episode of the NBC morning show. Advertisement

"Close to You" appears on Abrams' second studio album, The Secret of Us. She first wrote the song seven years ago and revisited the track for her new album.

hoda is a mood listening to @gracieabrams' close to you !!! :') #citiconcertseries Sponsored by Citi. pic.twitter.com/tY2WEMzCpW— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2024

"I Love You, I'm Sorry" also appears on The Secret of Us.

In the interview, Abrams discussed working with fellow singer Taylor Swift on the song "Us."

"We had gone to dinner. We drank a lot; we were talking about our lives and our albums and got really excited about all of these stories. She was like, 'We have to go home and listen to the songs,'" Abrams said.

"We went home and we wrote 'Us,' based kind of off the conversations we had at dinner," she added.

Abrams had nothing but praise for Swift, calling the pop star "extraordinary."

"She's as extraordinary a friend and mentor as she is an artist and a writer," she said. "She's really just the best."

Gracie Abrams @gracieabrams joins TODAY to talk about the release of her second album "The Secret of Us," reveals how she wants to evolve her music, shares the story behind the oil fire in Taylor Swift's New York City apartment and more. #citiconcertseries pic.twitter.com/HpB9tCMowG— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2024

Abrams released "Us" alongside The Secret of Us last week.

