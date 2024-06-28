Trending
Music
June 28, 2024 / 12:20 PM

Gracie Abrams performs, talks Taylor Swift on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
Gracie Abrams performs on "Today" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Gracie Abrams performs on "Today" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams took to the stage on Today.

The singer-songwriter, 24, performed "Close to You" and "I Love You, I'm Sorry" during Friday's episode of the NBC morning show.

"Close to You" appears on Abrams' second studio album, The Secret of Us. She first wrote the song seven years ago and revisited the track for her new album.

"I Love You, I'm Sorry" also appears on The Secret of Us.

In the interview, Abrams discussed working with fellow singer Taylor Swift on the song "Us."

"We had gone to dinner. We drank a lot; we were talking about our lives and our albums and got really excited about all of these stories. She was like, 'We have to go home and listen to the songs,'" Abrams said.

"We went home and we wrote 'Us,' based kind of off the conversations we had at dinner," she added.

Abrams had nothing but praise for Swift, calling the pop star "extraordinary."

"She's as extraordinary a friend and mentor as she is an artist and a writer," she said. "She's really just the best."

Abrams released "Us" alongside The Secret of Us last week.

Gracie Abrams performs live on 'Today'

Gracie Abrams performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on June 28, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

