BTS' V to release photo book next month

It comprises 224 pages filled with images and experiences that V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, wants to share with his fans, known collectively as the ARMY.
The project is particularly special as V was deeply involved in its creation, from selecting the shoot locations and the title to designing the book's supplements, including bookmarks and photo stickers.
The announcement was accompanied by a main poster released on BTS' official social media accounts, showing V in a relaxed posture leaning against a wall, reflecting the theme of rest the photo book aims to convey.
Currently serving in the military, V is scheduled to complete his service and be discharged in June of next year.
Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list
of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo