Eagles add December shows to Sphere residency

June 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles are adding December dates to their upcoming residency at the Sphere.

On Wednesday, the rock band announced four additional shows at the Las Vegas venue "due to overwhelming demand."

The new dates are as follows:

Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14

The Eagles initially announced an eight-date residency at the Sphere and added four shows in November to the schedule last week.

With the new dates, the Eagles will now perform a total of 16 shows over eight weekends at the Sphere. Tickets for the December dates go on sale July 12 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin July 9 at 1 p.m.

The Eagles' residency at the Sphere offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide," according to the Sphere website.

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies that opened in September 2023.

Rock band Phish performed a series of shows at the Sphere in April, while Dead & Company concluded a residency at the venue Saturday.