Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 26, 2024 / 11:32 AM

Eagles add December shows to Sphere residency

By Annie Martin

June 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles are adding December dates to their upcoming residency at the Sphere.

On Wednesday, the rock band announced four additional shows at the Las Vegas venue "due to overwhelming demand."

Advertisement

The new dates are as follows:

Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14

The Eagles initially announced an eight-date residency at the Sphere and added four shows in November to the schedule last week.

With the new dates, the Eagles will now perform a total of 16 shows over eight weekends at the Sphere. Tickets for the December dates go on sale July 12 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin July 9 at 1 p.m.

The Eagles' residency at the Sphere offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide," according to the Sphere website.

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies that opened in September 2023.

Rock band Phish performed a series of shows at the Sphere in April, while Dead & Company concluded a residency at the venue Saturday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ateez appears on 'Billboard 200' for the 3rd consecutive week
Music // 1 hour ago
Ateez appears on 'Billboard 200' for the 3rd consecutive week
June 26 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Ateez's 10th mini-album, "Golden Hour: Part. 1," has charted for the third consecutive week on Billboard's main album chart.
BTS' V to release photo book next month
Music // 3 hours ago
BTS' V to release photo book next month
June 26 (UPI) -- V of K-pop supergroup BTS will unveil a book of photography, titled "Type 1," next month, capturing moments of rest before his military enlistment, his agency said Wednesday.
Sabrina Carpenter adds N.Y., L.A. dates to fall tour
Music // 20 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter adds N.Y., L.A. dates to fall tour
June 25 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced additional dates on her fall "Short n' Sweet" tour, including one in New York and two nights in Los Angeles.
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
Music // 22 hours ago
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
June 25 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson performed "Hang Tight Honey," the lead single from her forthcoming album "Whirlwind," on "Today."
Twice's Nayeon hits 7th on Billboard 200 with 'Na'
Music // 2 days ago
Twice's Nayeon hits 7th on Billboard 200 with 'Na'
June 24 (UPI) -- The latest album from Nayeon of K-pop girl group Twice has debuted at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.
Red Velvet releases new EP 'Cosmic'
Music // 2 days ago
Red Velvet releases new EP 'Cosmic'
June 24 (UPI) -- Red Velvet, a K-pop girl group celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, released a new album Monday, the group's agency said.
NCT 127 to drop 6th studio album 'Walk' next month
Music // 2 days ago
NCT 127 to drop 6th studio album 'Walk' next month
June 24 (UPI) -- NCT 127 will release its sixth full-length album, titled "Walk," next month, the group's agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
Hugh Grant thanks Taylor Swift for 'incredible' London show
Music // 2 days ago
Hugh Grant thanks Taylor Swift for 'incredible' London show
June 23 (UPI) -- Hugh Grant had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift after attending the U.S. pop star's Saturday night show in London.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
June 22 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth consecutive week.
Willie Nelson not feeling well, cancels weekend Outlaw Music Festival appearances
Music // 4 days ago
Willie Nelson not feeling well, cancels weekend Outlaw Music Festival appearances
June 22 (UPI) -- Country music legend Willie Nelson canceled his planned appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival in Georgia Friday because he is not feeling well and has been ordered by his doctors to rest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dead at 49
Google celebrates Doodle for Google U.S. winner Maisie Derlega
Google celebrates Doodle for Google U.S. winner Maisie Derlega
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Famous birthdays for June 26: Aubrey Plaza, Derek Jeter
Famous birthdays for June 26: Aubrey Plaza, Derek Jeter
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement