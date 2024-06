1 of 5 | Sabrina Carpenter will play Barclay Center and Kia Forum on her fall tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter announced additional dates on her Short n' Sweet Tour Tuesday. The new dates bring the tour to 33 cities. Carpenter will perform on tour Sept. 23 through Nov. 18. New dates include Sept. 30 at New York's Barclay Center and Nov. 17-18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The Short n' Sweet album is out Aug. 23. Carpenter has released the singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" in advance of the full album.

The "Please Please Please" music video released earlier this month featured Carpenter and her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, a first for Carpenter.

Presales for the tour are underway through Thursday. General sales begin Friday. The album is also available for pre-order.