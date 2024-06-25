Trending
June 25, 2024 / 2:00 PM

Lainey Wilson performs 'Hang Tight Honey' on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
Lainey Wilson performs on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lainey Wilson performs on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson took to the stage on Today.

The country music singer, 32, performed her new single "Hang Tight Honey" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning talk show.

"Hang Tight Honey" is the lead single from Wilson's forthcoming fifth studio album, Whirlwind, set for release Aug. 23.

Wilson wore a black and turquoise vest with black pants for Tuesday's performance and accessorized with a turquoise necklace and cowboy hat.

She also performed "Country's Cool Again," another song expected to appear on Whirlwind.

During her time on Today, Wilson also met with Peyton, a young Make-A-Wish patient with cystic fibrosis. The singer gifted Peyton and her family tickets to her concert Wednesday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Wilson is in the midst of her Country's Cool Again tour, which runs through Nov. 15. The singer released her most recent album, Bell Bottom Country, in October 2022.

