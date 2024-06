1 of 2 | Hugh Grant is singing Taylor Swift's praises after attending her concert in London Saturday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Love Actually and Bridget Jones' Diary icon Hugh Grant had nothing but praise for Taylor Swift after attending the U.S. pop star's Saturday night show in London. "Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)," Grant, 63, wrote on X. "Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old." Advertisement

TMZ published photos showing actor Tom Cruise, 61, enjoying the show from a VIP box, alongside 34-year-old Swift's boyfriend, professional football player Travis Kelce, also 34.

Other celebrities in attendance were Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

This was Swift's second show at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Prince William attended Friday's concert with his kids. It was his 42nd birthday.

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024