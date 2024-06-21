1 of 5 | Post Malone (pictured) and Blake Shelton released "Pour Me a Drink," a new single from Malone's country album "F-1 Trillion." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Post Malone recruited country music star Blake Shelton for his new song. Malone, 28, released the single "Pour Me a Drink" featuring Shelton, 48, on Friday. Advertisement

In "Pour Me a Drink," Malone and Shelton sing about unwinding with a drink come the weekend.

Malone teased the single Thursday with a glimpse of the song's music video, which shows the singer and rapper partying with Shelton.

"Pour Me a Drink" appears on Malone's first country music album, F-1 Trillion. The album is slated for release Aug. 16 and features cover art of a pickup truck by Gonzalo Lebrija.

F-1 Trillion also includes the single "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen, which Malone released in May.

Malone's most recent album, Austin, was released in July 2023. Shelton released his most recent album, Body Language, in May 2021.

