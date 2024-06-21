Trending
Music
June 21, 2024 / 11:39 AM

Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams on new song 'Us'

By Annie Martin
Gracie Abrams released the album "The Secret of Us," which includes the song "Us" featuring Taylor Swift. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 21 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift team up on a new song featured on Abrams' album The Secret of Us, released Friday.

Swift, 34, joins Abrams, 24, on the song "Us," one of the 13 tracks on the new album.

In "Us," Abrams and Swift question an ex after the end of a relationship.

"Do you miss us, us? / I felt it, you held it, do you miss us, us? / Wonder if you regret the secret of us, us," the pair sing.

Abrams shared videos Friday on Instagram that show herself and Swift writing the song and dealing with a small kitchen fire.

"Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I've ever had in my life. @taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you," Abrams captioned the post.

The Secret of Us also features the tracks "Felt Good About You," "Risk," "Blowing Smoke," "I Love You, I'm Sorry," "Let It Happen," "Tough Love," "I Knew It, I Know You," "Gave You I Gave You I," "Normal Thing," "Good Luck Charlie," "Free Now" and "Close to You."

Abrams performed "Risk" and discussed opening for Swift on the pop star's Eras tour in 2023 during an episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in May.

"I mean, it was the craziest privilege," she said of performing on Swift's tour. "We all love her dearly. It's a real master class to watch, to watch her do what she does."

Swift is in the midst of her Eras tour and will next perform Friday in London. The singer released her album The Tortured Poets Department in April.

Taylor Swift releases 11th album: 40 images of the pop phenomenon

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

