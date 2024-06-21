1 of 2 | Chappell Roan performed "Good Luck, Babe!" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC

June 21 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer-songwriter, 26, performed her single "Good Luck, Babe!" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

Roan performed in a white minidress with a skirt made of feathers and also wore a white feathered headdress.

For the interview, she wore a black minidress with long feathers protruding out from the bustline.

Roan discussed her onstage looks and the inspiration for her outfits during her conversation with host Jimmy Fallon.

"Well, my stylist Genesis Webb and I just, we pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater," the singer said.

"I love looking pretty and scary, or pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty, I love that too," she added. "I just think it's just not serious ... I love that fans find such deep meanings to things, and I'm just like, 'I thought I looked hot, so that's why.'"

Advertisement

"Good Luck, Babe!" is Roan's first single of 2024 and her first new music since her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in September 2023.