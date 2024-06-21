Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 21, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Chappell Roan performs, discusses onstage looks on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Chappell Roan performed "Good Luck, Babe!" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC
1 of 2 | Chappell Roan performed "Good Luck, Babe!" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC

June 21 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer-songwriter, 26, performed her single "Good Luck, Babe!" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

Roan performed in a white minidress with a skirt made of feathers and also wore a white feathered headdress.

For the interview, she wore a black minidress with long feathers protruding out from the bustline.

Roan discussed her onstage looks and the inspiration for her outfits during her conversation with host Jimmy Fallon.

"Well, my stylist Genesis Webb and I just, we pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater," the singer said.

"I love looking pretty and scary, or pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty, I love that too," she added. "I just think it's just not serious ... I love that fans find such deep meanings to things, and I'm just like, 'I thought I looked hot, so that's why.'"

Advertisement

"Good Luck, Babe!" is Roan's first single of 2024 and her first new music since her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in September 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams on new song 'Us'
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams on new song 'Us'
June 21 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams released the album "The Secret of Us," which includes the song "Us" featuring Taylor Swift.
NewJeans to make Japanese debut with 'Supernatural'
Music // 1 hour ago
NewJeans to make Japanese debut with 'Supernatural'
June 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans will make its debut in the Japanese market with its new single, "Supernatural," on Friday, the group's agency said.
Blackpink to release concert film for anniversary
Music // 2 hours ago
Blackpink to release concert film for anniversary
June 21 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Blackpink will mark its eighth anniversary with a film capturing its record-breaking world tour, the group's agency said Friday.
Tracklist for BTS member Jimin's new solo album released
Music // 3 hours ago
Tracklist for BTS member Jimin's new solo album released
June 21 (UPI) -- Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS revealed the track list for his upcoming second solo album, "Muse," on Friday, building excitement among the group's dedicated fan base.
Red Velvet enjoys summer in 'Love is Cosmic' trailer
Music // 23 hours ago
Red Velvet enjoys summer in 'Love is Cosmic' trailer
June 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Red Velvet released a trailer for its comeback EP "Cosmic."
Blackpink's Lisa to release new solo song this month
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa to release new solo song this month
June 19 (UPI) -- Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink will drop her new solo single, "Rockstar," this month, the song's distributor, Sony Music Entertainment Korea, said Wednesday.
Stray Kids to release new album in July
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids to release new album in July
June 19 (UPI) -- Popular K-pop boy group Stray Kids will return with a new EP on July 19, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said Wednesday.
Blackpink's Rose signs with The Black Label
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's Rose signs with The Black Label
June 18 (UPI) -- Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink has signed with The Black Label, a hip-hop label headed by producer Teddy, for her solo activities, the label said Tuesday.
BTS' Jimin to drop new album next month
Music // 3 days ago
BTS' Jimin to drop new album next month
June 18 (UPI) -- Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new solo album next month while serving in the South Korean military, his agency said Tuesday.
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
Music // 4 days ago
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
June 17 (UPI) -- Scooter Braun announced his retirement from management after working with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
'M*A*S*H,' 'Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland dies
At 91, Carol Burnett places handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
At 91, Carol Burnett places handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
'Yellowstone' Season 5B to premiere Nov. 10
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement