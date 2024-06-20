Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 20, 2024 / 1:36 PM

Red Velvet enjoys summer in 'Love is Cosmic' trailer

By Annie Martin

June 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released a trailer for its forthcoming album, Cosmic, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The trailer, titled "Love is Cosmic," shows the members of Red Velvet enjoy a "last summer" together. Yeri is seen joining the group on a bus, where they receive a mysterious call.

Red Velvet announced its comeback with a teaser for Cosmic earlier this month.

The group also shared "Mysterious Hotel" teaser photos for the EP.

Cosmic is slated for release June 24. The EP will mark Red Velvet's first release since the album Chill Kill in November 2023.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blackpink's Lisa to release new solo song this month
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Lisa to release new solo song this month
June 19 (UPI) -- Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink will drop her new solo single, "Rockstar," this month, the song's distributor, Sony Music Entertainment Korea, said Wednesday.
Stray Kids to release new album in July
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids to release new album in July
June 19 (UPI) -- Popular K-pop boy group Stray Kids will return with a new EP on July 19, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said Wednesday.
Blackpink's Rose signs with The Black Label
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's Rose signs with The Black Label
June 18 (UPI) -- Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink has signed with The Black Label, a hip-hop label headed by producer Teddy, for her solo activities, the label said Tuesday.
BTS' Jimin to drop new album next month
Music // 2 days ago
BTS' Jimin to drop new album next month
June 18 (UPI) -- Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new solo album next month while serving in the South Korean military, his agency said Tuesday.
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
Music // 3 days ago
Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years
June 17 (UPI) -- Scooter Braun announced his retirement from management after working with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other stars.
Enhypen to release 2nd studio album next month
Music // 3 days ago
Enhypen to release 2nd studio album next month
June 17 (UPI) -- Boy group Enhypen will put out its second full-length album, "Romance: Untold," on July 12, its agency, Belift Lab, said Monday.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' still holds No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' still holds No. 1 on U.S. album chart
June 15 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh consecutive week.
The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 6 days ago
The Linda Lindas perform Talking Heads tribute 'Found a Job' on 'The Tonight Show'
June 14 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas performed "Found a Job," their contribution to the tribute album "Stop Making Sense," on "The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday.
Twice's Nayeon releases solo EP, 'ABCD' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Twice's Nayeon releases solo EP, 'ABCD' music video
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Twice member Nayeon released the solo album "Na" and a music video for the song "ABCD."
Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'
Music // 6 days ago
Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'
June 14 (UPI) -- Former Fifth Harmony star Normani released her much-anticipated debut solo album "Dopamine" on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
'Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree': See launch trailer, release schedule
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman
Simone Biles, 'Dirty Pop' docuseries coming to Netflix
Simone Biles, 'Dirty Pop' docuseries coming to Netflix
Movie review: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy fuel 'Bikeriders' nostalgia, danger
Movie review: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy fuel 'Bikeriders' nostalgia, danger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement