June 17, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Scooter Braun retires as music manager after 23 years

By Annie Martin
Scooter Braun announced his retirement from management after working with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other stars. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Scooter Braun announced his retirement from management after working with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and other stars. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Scooter Braun is retiring as a music manager after 23 years of working with the stars.

Braun, 42, announced his retirement from management in a statement Monday, calling himself "blessed to have had a 'Forrest Gump'-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen."

"I'm constantly pinching myself and asking 'how did I get here?' And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end," he said.

Braun recalled how he got his start as a manager at age 19 with an artist named Cato in Atlanta, Ga. He has since worked with such artists as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Lil Dicky, Tori Kelly, Zac Brown Band, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kanye West and Usher.

"Every client I have had the privilege of working with has changed my life, and I know many of them are just beginning to see the success they deserve. I will cheer for every single one of them," Braun said.

Allison Kaye and Jennifer McDaniels will succeed Braun at his management company SB Projects as he turns his focus to his three children, philanthropy, and role as CEO of Hybe America.

"So yes, it's been 23 years. And yes, this chapter has come to an end. But the great Berry Gordy once told me 'young man, it never ends the way you wanted, but it doesn't mean it didn't happen.' That wisdom has proven to be correct. I never say how this chapter would end, hell, I never even saw it happening. But it did. And I will cherish every moment of it. I made my plan... but it turns out I like God's plan better. Cheers!" Braun concluded his post.

Braun's announcement follows reports in 2023 that Grande, Lovato and other clients had parted ways with SB Projects.

Braun addressed one such exit in his post, saying his retirement began to feel like a real possibility in summer 2023 when "one of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction."

"We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign," he said.

Braun made headlines in 2019 after purchasing Big Machine, the record label that owns Taylor Swift's catalog of recordings through her 2017 album Reputation. Big Machine was acquired by Hybe in 2021.

The conflict between Braun and Swift is the subject of the new documentary Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which premieres on Max this month.

