June 14, 2024 / 12:05 PM

Twice's Nayeon releases solo EP, 'ABCD' music video

By Annie Martin

June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is back with new music.

The K-pop star and member of girl group Twice released the solo EP Na on Friday.

Nayeon, 28, also shared a music video for the song "ABCD." The video shows Nayeon command attention as she walks city streets and stars in a black-and-white film.

Na also features the tracks "Butterflies," "Heaven" with Sam Kim, "Magic" featuring Julie of Kiss of Life," "HalliGalli," "Something" and "Count It."

The album is Nayeon's follow-up to her debut solo EP, Im Nayeon, released in June 2022.

In an interview with USA Today, Nayeon said Na shows a different side of herself to fans.

"Nayeon as a Twice member, and Nayeon in the first album, and in this second album, they're all me. They're all different sides of me," she said. "This new album showcases the me that I want to introduce to the public and the confidence that I want to tap into."

The singer added the album "shows a new side of me, and it's more diverse, and it widens the range of my music."

As a full group, Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released the EP With You-th in February.

