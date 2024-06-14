Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 14, 2024 / 10:57 AM

Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'

By Jonna Lorenz
Normani arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Normani arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Normani released her debut solo album Dopamine on Friday.

The album, which has been years in the making marks the former Fifth Harmony star "finally stepping into who I've been called to be," she told Billboard.

Advertisement

"I'm just grateful that everybody is just really excited still for this album and for this body of work," the singer said. "They've waited on me, which I don't really take for granted."

The singer announced the release on Instagram.

The album includes her most recent single "Candy Paint," which dropped May 31, coinciding with her 28th birthday. Other songs on the album include "Dopamine (First Dose)," "1:58" featuring Gunna and "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B.

Advertisement

Normani's solo career has included four singles on the Hot 100 chart, including "Love Lies" with Khalid, which peaked at No. 9; "Dancing With a Stranger" with Sam Smith (No. 7); "Wild Side" (No. 14); and "Motivation" (No. 33).

The singer's solo career has evolved since Fifth Harmony went went on indefinite hiatus in 2018. Last year she parted ways with management company S10 Entertainment to be co-managed by Brandon Creed of Good World Management and Lydia Asrat of Q10.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Aespa's 'Supernova' chosen for Dubai fountain show
Music // 2 hours ago
Aespa's 'Supernova' chosen for Dubai fountain show
June 14 (UPI) -- "Supernova," the latest hit from K-pop girl group aespa, was selected as the background music for Dubai's famous fountain show, the group's agency said Friday.
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
Music // 21 hours ago
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
June 13 (UPI) -- The Eagles will perform eight shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas this fall.
Global fans flock to Seoul to celebrate BTS anniversary
Music // 1 day ago
Global fans flock to Seoul to celebrate BTS anniversary
June 13 (UPI) -- Despite sweltering temperatures Thursday, the area around the Seoul Sports Complex in southern Seoul transformed into a vibrant sea of purple, as fans gathered to celebrate the 11th anniversary of K-pop megastar BTS.
Chaka Khan performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 2 days ago
Chaka Khan performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
June 11 (UPI) -- Chaka Khan performed "Tell Me Something Good," "I'm Every Woman" and other hits at an intimate show for NPR.
Billie Eilish returns to 'Late Show,' performs 'The Greatest'
Music // 3 days ago
Billie Eilish returns to 'Late Show,' performs 'The Greatest'
June 11 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish performed "The Greatest," a song from her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Carly Pearce performs 'Truck on Fire' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 days ago
Carly Pearce performs 'Truck on Fire' on 'Tonight Show'
June 11 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" after announcing she was diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
June 8 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth consecutive week.
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
Music // 6 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
June 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released the song "Never Let Go," a song for BTS fans, known as Army.
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
Music // 1 week ago
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
June 7 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams released "Close to You," a song she first wrote seven years ago, ahead of her album "The Secret of Us."
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
Music // 1 week ago
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
June 7 (UPI) -- Celine Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels like "somebody's strangling you."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement