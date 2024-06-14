Normani releases long-awaited debut album 'Dopamine'

1 of 5 | Normani arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Normani released her debut solo album Dopamine on Friday. The album, which has been years in the making marks the former Fifth Harmony star "finally stepping into who I've been called to be," she told Billboard. Advertisement

"I'm just grateful that everybody is just really excited still for this album and for this body of work," the singer said. "They've waited on me, which I don't really take for granted."

The singer announced the release on Instagram.

The album includes her most recent single "Candy Paint," which dropped May 31, coinciding with her 28th birthday. Other songs on the album include "Dopamine (First Dose)," "1:58" featuring Gunna and "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B.

Normani's solo career has included four singles on the Hot 100 chart, including "Love Lies" with Khalid, which peaked at No. 9; "Dancing With a Stranger" with Sam Smith (No. 7); "Wild Side" (No. 14); and "Motivation" (No. 33).

The singer's solo career has evolved since Fifth Harmony went went on indefinite hiatus in 2018. Last year she parted ways with management company S10 Entertainment to be co-managed by Brandon Creed of Good World Management and Lydia Asrat of Q10.