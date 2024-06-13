Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 13, 2024 / 3:00 PM

The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere

By Annie Martin

June 13 (UPI) -- The Eagles are heading to the Las Vegas Sphere.

The rock band announced an eight-show residency at the Sphere on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Eagles will perform dates in September and October.

The residency offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide," according to the Sphere website.

The Eagles -- Live in Concert at Sphere dates are as follows:

Sept. 20, 21, 27, 28

Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin June 18 at 1 p.m.

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies, including an LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience and an advanced concert-grade audio system. The venue opened in September 2023.

Rock band Phish performed a series of shows at the Sphere in April, while Dead & Company will conclude a residency at the venue June 22.

The Eagles released their self-titled debut album in 1972. The band today consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill; founding member Randy Meisner died in July 2023.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Global fans flock to Seoul to celebrate BTS anniversary
Music // 7 hours ago
Global fans flock to Seoul to celebrate BTS anniversary
June 13 (UPI) -- Despite sweltering temperatures Thursday, the area around the Seoul Sports Complex in southern Seoul transformed into a vibrant sea of purple, as fans gathered to celebrate the 11th anniversary of K-pop megastar BTS.
Chaka Khan performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 2 days ago
Chaka Khan performs hits at Tiny Desk concert
June 11 (UPI) -- Chaka Khan performed "Tell Me Something Good," "I'm Every Woman" and other hits at an intimate show for NPR.
Billie Eilish returns to 'Late Show,' performs 'The Greatest'
Music // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish returns to 'Late Show,' performs 'The Greatest'
June 11 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish performed "The Greatest," a song from her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Carly Pearce performs 'Truck on Fire' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Carly Pearce performs 'Truck on Fire' on 'Tonight Show'
June 11 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" after announcing she was diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
June 8 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth consecutive week.
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
Music // 6 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
June 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released the song "Never Let Go," a song for BTS fans, known as Army.
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
Music // 6 days ago
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
June 7 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams released "Close to You," a song she first wrote seven years ago, ahead of her album "The Secret of Us."
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
Music // 6 days ago
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
June 7 (UPI) -- Celine Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels like "somebody's strangling you."
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
June 7 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande performed "The Boy is Mine" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" before releasing the song's music video.
Tems releases 'Born in the Wild,' her debut album
Music // 6 days ago
Tems releases 'Born in the Wild,' her debut album
June 7 (UPI) -- Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems released her debut album, "Born in the Wild."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
Nicolas Cage film 'The Prince' finds director
Nicolas Cage film 'The Prince' finds director
Famous birthdays for June 13: Stellan Skarsgard, Malcolm McDowell
Famous birthdays for June 13: Stellan Skarsgard, Malcolm McDowell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement