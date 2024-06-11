1 of 3 | Carly Pearce performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" after announcing she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The country music singer, 34, performed her song "Truck on Fire" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

In "Truck on Fire," Pearce sings about a cheating partner and setting his prized Z71 truck on fire.

The performance followed Pearce's announcement that she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis.

"Truck on Fire" appears on Pearce's fourth album, Hummingbird, released Friday.

The album also features the single "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton and 12 other tracks, including "Country Music Made Me Do It."

"'hummingbird' is finally here! I put my heart and soul into this record & I hope it finds you on your journey in the exact right moment," Pearce said Friday on Instagram.

Hummingbird is Pearce's first album since 29: Written in Stone in 2021.

The singer will perform June 18 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and is also the special guest on Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour. She previously told fans she plans to tone down her performances as she recovers from her health issues.