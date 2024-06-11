Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 11, 2024 / 9:48 AM

Carly Pearce performs 'Truck on Fire' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Carly Pearce performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" after announcing she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Carly Pearce performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" after announcing she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The country music singer, 34, performed her song "Truck on Fire" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

In "Truck on Fire," Pearce sings about a cheating partner and setting his prized Z71 truck on fire.

The performance followed Pearce's announcement that she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis.

"Truck on Fire" appears on Pearce's fourth album, Hummingbird, released Friday.

The album also features the single "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton and 12 other tracks, including "Country Music Made Me Do It."

"'hummingbird' is finally here! I put my heart and soul into this record & I hope it finds you on your journey in the exact right moment," Pearce said Friday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Hummingbird is Pearce's first album since 29: Written in Stone in 2021.

The singer will perform June 18 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and is also the special guest on Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour. She previously told fans she plans to tone down her performances as she recovers from her health issues.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
June 8 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth consecutive week.
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
Music // 3 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans
June 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released the song "Never Let Go," a song for BTS fans, known as Army.
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album
June 7 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams released "Close to You," a song she first wrote seven years ago, ahead of her album "The Secret of Us."
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
Music // 3 days ago
Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing
June 7 (UPI) -- Celine Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels like "somebody's strangling you."
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
June 7 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande performed "The Boy is Mine" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" before releasing the song's music video.
Tems releases 'Born in the Wild,' her debut album
Music // 4 days ago
Tems releases 'Born in the Wild,' her debut album
June 7 (UPI) -- Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems released her debut album, "Born in the Wild."
Meghan Trainor releases 'Timeless' album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 4 days ago
Meghan Trainor releases 'Timeless' album, performs on 'Today'
June 7 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor released the album "Timeless" and performed "To the Moon" and "Been Like This" on "Today."
Sabrina Carpenter recruits Barry Keoghan for 'Please Please Please' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter recruits Barry Keoghan for 'Please Please Please' music video
June 7 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a music video for her song "Please Please Please" featuring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan.
Dan Aykroyd hosts 'Blues Brothers' Audible series
Music // 4 days ago
Dan Aykroyd hosts 'Blues Brothers' Audible series
June 6 (UPI) -- Audible announced "The Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude" on Thursday. Dan Aykroyd's docuseries on The Blues Brothers premieres July 25.
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Na' highlight medley
Music // 4 days ago
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Na' highlight medley
June 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a preview of her forthcoming second solo EP, "Na."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
Famous birthdays for June 11: Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage
Famous birthdays for June 11: Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage
Google Doodle spotlights Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
Google Doodle spotlights Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
'The Decameron': Netflix teases 'party of the 14th century' in new series
'The Decameron': Netflix teases 'party of the 14th century' in new series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement