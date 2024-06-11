Trending
Billie Eilish returns to 'Late Show,' performs 'The Greatest'

By Annie Martin
Billie Eilish (R) and Finneas O'Connell performed "The Greatest" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 3 | Billie Eilish (R) and Finneas O'Connell performed "The Greatest" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for another performance.

The singer-songwriter, 22, performed her song "The Greatest" during Monday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

Eilish was joined by her brother, singer-songwriter and music producer Finneas O'Connell, who accompanied her on guitar.

Eilish gave her first televised performance of "Lunch," the lead single from her album Hit Me Hard and Soft, on The Late Show in May.

Hit Me Hard and Soft is co-written by Eilish and O'Connell. The album was released May 17 and features eight other songs: "Skinny," "Chihiro," "Birds of a Feather," "Wildflower," "L'Amour de Ma Vie," "The Diner," "Bittersuite" and "Blue."

Eilish released a music video for "Chihiro" on Friday.

The singer will promote Hit Me Hard and Soft with a new tour that begins Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada.

