Music
June 7, 2024 / 12:42 PM

Jungkook of BTS releases 'Never Let Go,' special song for fans

By Annie Martin
Jungkook released the song "Never Let Go," a song for BTS fans, known as Army. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
Jungkook released the song "Never Let Go," a song for BTS fans, known as Army. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.

June 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is back with new music.

The K-pop star and member of boy band BTS released the song "Never Let Go" on Friday.

"Never Let Go" is a special song for BTS fans, known as Army. In the lyrics, Jungkook sings about finding the words to express what the love and support means to him.

The track conveys "a sincere message to never let go of each other," according to BTS' label, Hybe.

"Never Let Go" is Jungkook's first solo release since his album Golden in November 2023. The singer is presently serving in the Korean military.

Jungkook released "Never Let Go" ahead of BTS Festa, the group's annual celebration of its anniversary. BTS will mark the occasion with Bang Bang Con, a live stream of past concerts, on Saturday, along with other events.

As a full group, BTS consists of Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group has been on hiatus since 2022 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service & pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

