1 of 3 | Meghan Trainor released the album "Timeless" and performed "To the Moon" and "Been Like This" on "Today." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor is back with new music. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter released her sixth album, Timeless, on Friday. Advertisement

Timeless features the singles "Been Like This" featuring T-Pain and "To the Moon," along with 14 other songs, including "Crushin" featuring Lawrence and "Love on Hold" featuring T-Pain.

"TIMELESS IS OUT NOW!!! This album means everything to me and now it's yours," Trainor wrote on Instagram.

Trainor performed "To the Moon" and "Been Like This," two songs from Timeless, on Friday's episode of Today.

Timeless marks Trainor's first album since Takin' It Back in October 2022.

The singer will promote the album with a new tour that begins Sept. 4 in Cincinnati and concludes Oct. 19 in Inglewood, Calif.