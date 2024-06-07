Trending
June 7, 2024 / 11:33 AM

Gracie Abrams releases 'Close to You' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Gracie Abrams released "Close to You," a song she first wrote seven years ago, ahead of her album "The Secret of Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gracie Abrams released "Close to You," a song she first wrote seven years ago, ahead of her album "The Secret of Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 7 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams is back with new music.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter released the single "Close to You" on Friday.

Abrams first wrote "Close to You" seven years ago and revisited the song for her forthcoming album, The Secret of Us.

"i wrote Close To You seven years ago and we made a demo that i posted 20 seconds of and you somehow cared about it enough for us to revisit the song seven years later," the star wrote on Instagram.

"Close To You was not initially a part of TSOU -- it's from a different time entirely, we had finished the whole record top to bottom, but i heard you loud and clear," she said. "consider this one a bonus track pre-deluxe? with everyone getting their vinyls this week, i got impatient and wanted you all to have it early. or seven years late, actually."

Abrams will release The Secret of Us on June 21. The album also features the single "Risk," along with 11 other songs, including "Us" featuring Taylor Swift.

Abrams will promote The Secret of Us with a new tour that kicks off Sept. 5 in Portland, Ore.

The singer was previously an opening act for Swift on her Eras tour in 2023.

