June 7, 2024 / 10:41 AM

Celine Dion shares how stiff person syndrome has affected singing

By Annie Martin
Celine Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels like "somebody's strangling you." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Celine Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels like "somebody's strangling you." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Celine Dion is opening up about how stiff person syndrome affects her singing voice.

The 56-year-old singer discussed her battle with the rare neurological disorder in a preview released Friday on Today of a new interview with Hoda Kotb.

Dion said singing with stiff person syndrome feels "like somebody's strangling you" and pushing on your larynx, affecting her pitch and causing painful muscle spasms.

She said the disease can also affect a person's abdomen, spine and ribs, and has caused cramping in her feet and hands.

"It's cramping but it's in a position of like, you cannot unlock them. I had broken ribs at one point because sometimes when it's very severe it can break [a rib]," she added of the spasms.

The full interview will air Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Dion went public about her battle with stiff person syndrome in December 2022.

The singer is the subject of the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which explores her life and career, with a focus on her health issues.

"I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit, it's been a struggle," Dion said in a trailer for the film.

"I miss it so much. The people, I miss them," she added of performing. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. And I won't stop."

I Am: Celine Dion premieres June 25 on Prime Video.

Celine Dion turns 55: a look back

Dion rehearses at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Dec. 9, 1997, for the Dec. 10 live television production of "Gift of Song" which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Committee for UNICEF. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

